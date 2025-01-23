AEW's Christopher Daniels Posts Short Statement Following His Retirement On Dynamite

"The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels has officially renounced his retirement from in-ring competition. During Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," he revealed that his Texas Death Match against "Hangman" Adam Page on last week's "AEW Collision" was his final bout. While the 31-year pro wrestling veteran didn't have any fanfare for his farewell, he's since taken to social media to make a more official statement on his retirement. "I'm sad that it's over. But so very happy that it happened. Thank you all!" Daniels posted on X.

I'm sad that it's over. But so very happy that it happened. Thank you all! — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 23, 2025

Daniels will presumably continue his work in AEW backstage, although the prevalence of his onscreen AEW role going forward is unclear. While the veteran never won gold across his competitive career in AEW, he had several shots at championships in the promotion, and was a mainstay of its early years. However, fans of Daniels likely will remember him more for his lengthy career in TNA.

During a 2024 interview on "AEW Close-Up," "The Fallen Angel" looked back at his career and listed TNA's X-Division title as the championship that means the most to him. According to the former SCU member, looking back, he was surrounded by many heavy-hitting stars at the time like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Frankie Kazarian, Low Ki, and more, making his victories over all those major names a massive accomplishment. Additionally, he asserted that the X-Division was one of the main reasons why TNA was as popular as it was during that era, and probably earns him the most recognition from fans. With such a major career behind him, it remains to be seen if the veteran will stay permanently retired or follow the example of many before him and eventually jump back into the squared circle.