AEW's MVP & Shelton Benjamin Discuss The Importance Of Representation

MVP and Shelton Benjamin initially established the Hurt Business in WWE with Bobby Lashley and eventually Cedric Alexander. Having since reestablished the stable as the Hurt Syndicate in AEW, the faction has been compared to the Nation of Domination, and became a beacon of representation at the same time.

During an appearance on "The F Y'all Podcast with C.T. Fletcher," MVP was asked whether or not he agrees with Lashley about not including a person's race when they become a champion, and explained that he understands his stablemate's philosophy. "However, I also understand that representation matters. Growing up, I didn't have any Black action heroes, I didn't that there were Black GI Joes, you know? We didn't have that growing up," he said.

MVP then recalled taking his son to watch "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and how his son wanted to be like the protagonist, Miles Morales. "It means something to be able to look up and see a champion that looks like you," MVP added. "I still believe that it does mean something, especially for Black men to have Black role models and to have Black heroes you can look up to and identify with." Despite his stance, MVP did admit that he would love to get to a point where champions are normalized regardless of their race, but still emphasized that representation is important.