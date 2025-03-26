Tommy Dreamer Recalls Last Time He Saw A Spot As Brutal As AEW Dynamite Spiked Bat

Tommy Dreamer has seen a lot of brutal moments in wrestling given his time in ECW, and has taken his fair share of nasty bumps. However, even he was left stunned after Jon Moxley was impaled on Cope's trusty friend "Spike" on the most recent edition of "AEW Dynamite." During an episode of "Busted Open After Dark" when talking about the spot, Dreamer stated that the last time he saw something as gory and violent as Moxley getting nails stuck in his back was in ECW during a match that was so bloody, Paul Heyman vowed to never do it again.

"The last time I saw something as brutal was Sabu's Born To Be Wired [match with Terry Funk]," Dreamer said, who also said that he's seen worse things on independent shows, but as far as a major American company goes, Sabu's match was the last time he saw something as violent. "When he sat up and his sell was amazing, here comes Wheeler Yuta, knocks down Cope, and goes–and when he tried taking it out, and when you're twisting it and you saw his skin move, I'm not a queasy person at all and I was just like 'oh yeah, that's real.'"

While Moxley left "Dynamite" with a few puncture wounds in his back, Sabu legitimately ripped his arm open and tore his biceps during his match with Funk, but still finished the match after gluing his arm back together and taping the wound shut, which would later require over 100 stitches. The one common theme between Sabu and Moxley according to Dreamer is that they both stayed calm, which would of course help the medical team on site deal with the situation in more professional manner.

