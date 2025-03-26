Saraya Discusses Mention Of WWE's Drew McIntyre In Her New Book

On Tuesday morning, former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya took to social media to announce the release of her new her memoir, "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives." The book touches on Saraya's journey in professional wrestling, her personal struggles, family drama, and some of the darker issues she's faced throughout her time as a performer. Saraya specifically goes into detail about WWE star Drew McIntyre, who rescued her from a serious threat at an independent wrestling event when she was just a teenager. Early Tuesday morning, Saraya took to X, formally known as Twitter, to thank McIntyre for being a supportive friend, and responded to a fan who commented about the emotional journey she's been through.

"For context @DMcIntyreWWE saved me from not a good person when I was 14 years old, helluva human. Helluva friend."

For context @DMcIntyreWWE saved me from not a good person when I was 14 years old, helluva human. Helluva friend. ❤️ https://t.co/LvYxNzZ9dP — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 26, 2025

Following the release, McIntyre left a review for Saraya's memoir on McNallyRobinson.com, sharing his admiration for the person she's grown to be.

"From seeing her begin this journey as a teenager in the British wrestling scene to where she is today, I'm so proud to see not just the wrestler, but the women Raya has become ... Truth is the wrestling is the easy part. It's homesickness, trying to learn how to be an adult and the setbacks that life throws at you that is the real challenge. Raya has faced moments that almost broke her and would break a normal person, thankfully she is no normal person."

Despite seemingly being under contract over the last several months, Saraya hasn't been seen on AEW television since last October, and as of Tuesday morning it seems that Saraya has officially parted ways with AEW. In her forthcoming podcast "Rulebreakers With Saraya," which is out Thursday, the former WWE star revealed that her relationship with AEW has "come to an end."