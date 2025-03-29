WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Addresses Son Gage's Potential Future In Wrestling

Could it be possible that wrestling fans see another member of the Goldberg family enter the world of pro wrestling?

Bill Goldberg's son, Gage, is committed to play football under Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado this fall. However, as fans know, Bill made the transition from the gridiron to wrestling superstardom back in the days of WCW. Plus, with WWE's NIL initiative, it might not be a stretch for Gauge to make the same move.

The WWE Hall of Famer speaks on the "Ariel Helwani Show" about his son's potential future in wrestling.

"It's highly possible that it will hopefully be an option for him. I do believe it's inbred in him to have the love and passion for sports," Goldberg said. "I want him to follow his dream. He's already proven to me and everybody else that he's already become a better baseball player than I ever can be."

Goldberg understands the shadow he casts over his son's legacy. However, he wants his son to have his own journey and make a name for himself in whatever field he chooses.

"I don't want him to ever be compared against me because it's not fair, he's his own guy. I just want to be able to provide him opportunities and let him make his own choice, and get him as prepared as humanly possible for life. That's what it's all about, man, I think it's highly possible. Will the opportunity present itself? Only time will tell."

Gage has hit the media circuit as well, discussing what it is like to have Bill Goldberg as a dad.

