WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg's Son Gage Details Pros & Cons Of Having A Famous Dad

Much like Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, and Cody Rhodes, Gage Goldberg grew up with lots of eyes on his family, especially as his father worked as a professional wrestler for WWE. Unlike the other three, though, Gage eventually ventured down a career outside of the wrestling realm, namely football. Still, as Gage points out, there are both pros and cons of living as the son of a famous wrestler.

"It's definitely tough," Gage told "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge." "You got the upsides and the downsides, for sure. Real-life scenario, you're in a football game, every single play there's someone coming for your head because you got the last name Goldberg on your Jersey, so that's definitely one thing. You got a lot of haters on Instagram and social media and everything, that's for sure. I mean, there's just so many people in this world that want to see your downfall. Since you started high up, they just want to see you fall, but you can't let them get to you. You just got to keep going up."

Currently, the 18-year-old Goldberg serves as a linebacker for the University of Colorado Buffaloes. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is preparing for his retirement match, which will take place under the banner of WWE sometime in 2025. Bill and his son Gage both appeared amongst the crowd at WWE's 2024 Bad Blood premium live event, where insults from WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER prompted Bill to hop the barricade and confront him. And though it's yet to be made official, the former WWE Champion has alluded to "The Ring General" potentially being his final opponent.

