Former AEW & WWE Star Saraya Wishes IWC Would Take It Easier On Talent

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya very publicly announced the end of tenure with the promotion on Wednesday, though there appears to be no animosity between the two sides. In fact, Saraya has had nothing but praise for her time in AEW and her dealings with Tony Khan, who she says worked with her to let her out of her contract several months early.

Saraya continued to be complimentary on "Busted Open Radio" later in the day, positively comparing AEW and its locker room to her time in WWE. One thing Saraya didn't love, however, was some of the dealings she had with wrestling fans early her AEW run, particularly those who she considers to be part of the "Internet Wrestling Community." Saraya stated she felt the fan reaction was so negative, that she briefly felt she had made a mistake coming back to wrestling.

"The first week was amazing," Saraya said. "I was like 'Holy crap, I'm on cloud 9,' right? But then, the next week I did a promo. I didn't know what I was doing. I was just like 'I Don't know why I'm here yet. I don't know where my direction is. I don't know what is going on. I don't know what to say here.' And I did a bad job. I really did. I was so nervous, and I did a bad job. And after that, people...ate me alive, because with the IWC, in my opinion, you're never allowed to make a mistake. You're never allowed. They're so unforgiving, and it's just like...I wish you could be a little easier on some of us, because everyone's trying their hardest to entertain. We're trying our hardest to, like, give you the best show possible. And not everything is going to go perfectly."

