How Bully Ray Would Like To See WWE's Kevin Owens Up The Stakes In Randy Orton Feud

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are on a collision course heading into WrestleMania 41. The two former world champions have been embroiled in a feud for some weeks now, but on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray felt that the two men's animosity could be more animated.

"Hopefully they heat things up [between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens]," Bully Ray said. "I'd love to see another Piledriver going into WrestleMania and really put Randy Orton behind the 8-ball."

Orton and Owens have traded blows in various brawls throughout their career, but last week's "SmackDown" only saw the two exchange words. The tense, but muted confrontation saw Owens tell Orton that he hopes to put their issues in the past. Orton nearly punted former WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes the week prior, only for Owens to save Hayes in an act that Owens said was him saving Orton from himself.

Orton has been in Owens's crosshairs since last year's Bad Blood event. Orton tried to keep the peace between Owens and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The two brawled to a no contest at WWE Crown Jewel and then Owens used a Package Piledriver to injure Orton, keeping Orton off television until Elimination Chamber: Toronto, where Orton returned to attack Owens, resuming the feud. It is still not clear if the match will take place on Night 1 or Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, which is set to take place on April 19 and April 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada's Allegiant Stadium.