Tommy Dreamer Notes Changing Success Indicators In Context Of John Cena WWE Heel Turn

John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber where he beat down Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes ahead of their WrestleMania 41 bout remains one of the most talked about angles in recent memory in the professional wrestling world. It's been a frequent topic of discussion on "Busted Open Radio," and on a recent episode, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer discussed how different things are when it comes to heat these days, especially for seemingly forever babyfaces like Cena.

"It's funny, when I was at the MSG show, me and Undertaker started talking about, 'Oh, my first time I was in a riot,'" Dreamer explained. "When you were a heel, it was like, there was a generation of 'Well, you're not really a heel until they're swinging at you or you're starting a riot.' ...Or wrestlers would be like, 'I got stabbed here, I got stabbed here' like the movie 'Roadhouse' when they're showing all their scars from their fights that they've had."

Dreamer said there are different levels of heat, but he thinks Cena can lean in more to what he's doing now. He said he could even lean into his Make-A-Wish work and tell the fans he granted them their wish, and say now they want more. He thinks that Cena could continue granting wishes, as he's seen it done before.

"...With the great ones and the smart ones that do Make-A-Wish and do meet and greets, they'll lean into that person and be like, 'Hey, when I go out there, be sure you boo me because that's kind of like our little thing' and the kid will be like, 'Okay. I will make sure I boo you, but I appreciate you,'" he said.

