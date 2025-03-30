Marc Mero Reflects On Relationship, Or Lack Thereof, With WWE

Johnny B. Badd, "Marvelous," "The Wildman," whatever wrestling fans have known Marc Mero as he was a true force of personality in the 1990s. Despite being a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and WCW World Television Champion, Mero has been something of a non-presence since leaving the business in 2006. In a new interview with Cultaholic, Mero said that he was perfectly content with the way things are between him and WWE.

"There's no bitterness with me. I'd be honored to work with them or have a legends contract," Mero said. "They have the [BA Star program]...That's what I do...How cool would it be to have the WWE behind it?"

Mero says he's happy with his place in life and doesn't feel the need for WWE's assistance, even if he thinks they'd be a good fit for his motivational speaking. The born-again Christian mainly works for the Champion of Choices non-profit organization.

"There's no problems on my end but I understand that there may be some hard feelings on their end still," Mero said, not explaining from where the hard feelings stem. Mero was famously the first guaranteed contract in WWE, as the company's desire to sign the former WCW World Television Champion, and WCW's guaranteed contracts, led to WWE pivoting from its traditional practice of handshake deals. Mero felt that his WWE career didn't quite turn out the way he would've liked, and WWE Hall of Famer JBL agreed, feeling WWE didn't properly capitalize on the former Golden Gloves boxer.