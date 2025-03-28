Ring Announcer Bobby Cruise Provides Major Update On His AEW-ROH Contract Status

This week, former AEW Women's Champion Saraya announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling following a two-and-a-half year run with the company. Elsewhere, former Artist of STARDOM Champion Mina Shirakawa announced her upcoming arrival to AEW in a full-time capacity. Today, long-time announcer Bobby Cruise provided an update on his own contract status.

"My AEW/ROH contract expires on Sunday. Oh, good thing I signed a new one this week," Cruise wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photo of a microphone. Specific terms of Cruise's new deal, including the length, were not disclosed.

Cruise has worked under the Ring of Honor banner since 2003, beginning with a run as former ROH World Tag Team Champion Steve Corino's personal ring announcer. Upon Ring of Honor's purchase by AEW CEO Tony Khan in 2022, Cruise stayed with the promotion while taking on additional ring announcing work for various AEW show, including episodes of "AEW Rampage" and "AEW Collision." In 2015, Cruise received his formal induction into the New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame for his announcing efforts.

This week's episode of "Collision" will emanate from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Confirmed matches include Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta and Jay White vs. Kevin Knight. Former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter will also be in action when she returns to face Queen Aminata. Meanwhile, Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) will face The Learning Tree's Big Bill and Bryan Keith, with the latter team looking to position themselves as contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championships.