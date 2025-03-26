Update On Mina Shirakawa's AEW Contract Status

Despite not being an official member of the AEW roster, Mina Shirakawa played a key role in the recently-concluded saga involving "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May, eventually building to AEW Women's World Championship challenges against both women last year. Following rumors of a more permanent move to America, Shirakawa has announced that she is coming to AEW full-time.

"I, Shirakawa Mina, will be leaving STARDOM," the wrestler stated. "It is only thanks to the fans who have always believed in me and supported me that I have been able to continue to pursue my dreams and pursue my career as a professional wrestler. Thank you so much. As for the future, I, Shirakawa Mina, will be joining AEW."

Shirakawa wrestled her first AEW match nearly a year ago, when she defeated Anna Jay on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in April. She went on to challenge Storm for the world title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door a few months later but fell short. After a string of victories and a falling out with May, Shirakawa once again challenged for the AEW Women's World Championship in December at Winter is Coming, but May was able to retain.

This past January, Shirakawa faced Mercedes Mone for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship at Wrestle Dynasty in Japan, with her own RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship also on the line. Shirakawa fell short yet again, but after that bout, Mone stated that she hopes to face Shirakawa in a rematch, which could happen soon. Although Shirakawa suffered an injury during the Wrestle Dynasty match, the performer has since been able to return to the ring.