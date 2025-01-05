Mercedes Mone Wants A Rematch Against Mina Shirakawa Following Wrestle Dynasty

At AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty, Mercedes Mone cemented herself as a triple champion when she defeated her good friend Mina Shirakawa with both the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship on the line. As Mone points out, though, this may not be the end of their in-ring story.

During a post-Wrestle Dynasty interview (via X), Mone admitted to feeling a whirlwind of emotions after her victory, especially as it marked her in-ring debut in the Tokyo Dome — something she had long dreamed of. As an added layer, Mone fulfilled this dream alongside "one of the very best" in Shirakawa — someone she hopes to meet again in the future.

"I'm excited for the year of 2025. I can't believe I got to kick off the year here in the Tokyo Dome," Mone said. "I feel like me and Mina tore the house down. And Mina, whenever you want, you can have a rematch because everybody wants Mina, and Mina, I want you one more time, so let's go."

In the moments following their closing bell, "The CEO" extended her hand to Shirakawa as a gesture of respect. Shirakawa, however, slapped it away and also called for a rematch between them before heading to the back.

Shirakawa initially claimed the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship in August 2024 with a win over Dani Luna. Meanwhile, Mone captured the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when she bested Stephanie Vaquer in another title-for-title match in which Mone raised up her third belt, the AEW TBS Championship.