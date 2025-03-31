Kevin Nash Recalls COVID Pandemic's Effect On WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has talked about Scott Hall on his third death anniversary and detailed how COVID affected his late friend.

Hall passed away on March 14, 2022, and Nash recently reflected on how the isolation during the pandemic took a toll on Hall, who was living alone during those trying years. Nash, in a recent edition of his "Kliq This" podcast, said that Hall wouldn't even allow Diamond Dallas Page, who lived near him, to visit him in his home.

"Isolation was the worst thing for Scott because Scott's number one fuc**ng medicine was laughter. We would still get on the phone and laugh, but if he had a buzz, he wasn't going to pick his phone up because he wasn't going to be fuc**ng chastised," Nash revealed. "COVID was hard. It was even hard for Dallas, and Dallas lived [nearby]. Dallas would go by, and Scott wouldn't let him in."

Hall, who had battled addiction for years, was doing well before the COVID pandemic, according to Nash. However, his fear of contracting the virus forced him to isolate alone for an extended period.

"Without COVID, he was fine. He didn't have ... he was doing good. You couldn't have fuc**ng put a worse scenario together for him than COVID — 'cause it put him in his two-bedroom, and he was super germaphobic. He did not want to catch it, so he wasn't going anywhere, he was ordering, have people bring food, bring groceries. He completely just became Howard Hughes."

Nash revealed that Hall was living in Atlanta at that time and DDP was the nearest to him, who used to check on the late star. Hall was hospitalized after falling at his home in March 2022, but complications from surgery led to a heart attack, after which he was placed on life support.