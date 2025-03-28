Another Name Reportedly Being Discussed For The 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

On the evening of April 18, pro wrestling fans and figures will gather for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which emanates from the BleauLive Theater inside the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel. Inductees in this year's class include Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and The Natural Disasters (Earthquake and Typhoon). Per a new report, another name may soon be joining them.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has discussed the possibility of adding Ken Shamrock to its Hall of Fame palette this year. As of now, though, nothing has been made official.

Shamrock spent two years under the WWE banner as an in-ring performer, beginning with his debut in the early months of 1997. The following year, "The World's Most Dangerous Man" bested the likes of Kama Mustafa, Mark Henry, Jeff Jarrett, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to claim the throne in the King of the Ring tournament. Shortly thereafter, Shamrock captured even more gold when he defeated X-Pac in the finals of an Intercontinental Championship tournament.

In his 125-day IC Title reign, Shamrock successfully defended it against Steve Blackman, Billy Gunn, Mankind, and others. At the same time, he briefly reigned as a WWE Tag Team Champion alongside The Big Bossman.

Shamrock left WWE in late 1999 to return to the MMA world under the Pride Fighting Championships banner. Last year, he confirmed (via an appearance on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet") that he still considers himself to be a part of the WWE family, so much so that signed a Legends deal with the company. Now, it appears that a WWE Hall of Fame induction could follow.