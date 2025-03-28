Street Profits Beat Pretty Deadly In London For First WWE Tag Title Defense On SmackDown

The Street Profits were successful in their first defense of the WWE Tag Team Championships on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday when the blue brand took to London, England, the home turf of their competitors. Pretty Deadly earned their shot after winning a number one contenders spot in a triple threat match against Los Garza and the Motor City Machine Guns several weeks ago. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins captured the gold from #DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa last week when the blue brand was in Barcelona, Spain.

Dawkins started off the match against Wilson and the teams went back and forth until Pretty Deadly hit a double-team move to Dawkins and almost got the pin. Ford broke it up and allowed Dawkins to regain momentum. The Street Profits hit Wilson with a Doomsday Blockbuster for the victory. Despite the state of the tag team division being chaotic on "SmackDown," no other team interfered in the match, leaving things still unclear for the Street Profits and the WWE Tag Team Championships going in to WrestleMania 41.