Update On Start Time For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

"WWE NXT" will once again have a presence over WrestleMania weekend as the Stand and Deliver Premium Live Event will take place on April 19 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will be the final stop before WrestleMania 41 kicks off later that day, but for fans who want to attend the show, they will have to set their alarms a lot earlier than expected.

Dave Meltzer confirmed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Stand and Deliver will officially start at 10AM PT, with the show being broadcast live across the country that means the start time on the east coast will be 1PM. The show was originally scheduled to start at 1PM PT/4PM ET, but due to the fact that WrestleMania 41 is set to start in the afternoon, it would have been impossible for the fans at the T-Mobile Arena to get to the Allegiant Stadium in time for the start of the event. At the time of writing, WrestleMania 41 is set to start at 3:30PM in Nevada, with a 4PM PT start time for the main show, meaning a 7PM ET start on the east coast. No matches have been made official for the event with just over three weeks until the show, but fans who tune in to The CW every Tuesday will see match announcements in the coming weeks.

Stand and Deliver has been a staple of the WrestleMania weekend experience since 2021 when the event debuted as a two-night "NXT TakeOver" before WrestleMania 37. However, when the company was able to get "NXT" back on the road following the COVID-19 pandemic, Stand and Deliver has taken place in the afternoon before the first night of WrestleMania, with 2022 being the first year this schedule was used.