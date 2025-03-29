Bully Ray Says This Potential WWE WrestleMania 41 Outcome Would Be A 'Force Feed'

The WrestleMania 41 card is shaping up with the latest solidification being that the main event for Night 1 on Saturday, April 19 will be the triple threat match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. In addition to that contest, all of the major men's and women's world championship matches are booked, but for the WWE Women's Championship match between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels that a Stratton win could backfire for the champion, explaining why on "Busted Open."

"It would be a force-feed at this stage of the game from what we have seen from Tiffany, by the lackluster effort from Tiffany and the above and beyond effort from Charlotte Flair, that yes, it would be a force-feed," Ray remarked. "Can it be done? Yes, it can be done; there's a way to do it but it really relies on Charlotte's ego."

Ray's comments also referred to the negative fan response that Flair has received with the feeling that she has been force-fed to fans with too many title storylines. Ray's wariness for a Stratton win comes from the thought that fans' disdain for Flair may influence the wrong booking decision. Ray suggested that for it to work, Flair's ego must be overblown in the match and get the better of her to which Stratton would capitalize, so long as the match is short.

"It's not going to be easy for somebody like Tiffany who's not nearly at the level of a Charlotte athletically, physically, psychologically, and conditioning wise," Ray continued. "If Charlotte drags Tiffany into deep water, Tiffany's done, Tiffany will get exposed. It will happen... (Stratton) is severely lagging behind in every way, shape or form, and that's the reality of it."

