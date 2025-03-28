Bully Ray Outlines Problem Tiffany Stratton Faces With WWE Fans

Even before Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair announced she would be taking on WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, the two seemed destined to face off against each other, with many considering a Flair-Stratton match sort of a dream match. But with less than a month to go before WrestleMania, some people, like two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray, aren't exactly enjoying the build up.

On "Busted Open Radio" Monday, following a poorly received segment between Stratton and Flair on "SmackDown," Bully attempted to deduce what exactly was the problem in the Flair-Stratton program. The long-time Charlotte fan concluded that the issue lay with Stratton, or more specifically, a lack of connection with the Stratton character.

"She has already given the fans everything that they can possibly want out of Tiffany Stratton," Bully said. "She climbed up the ladder, she grabbed the briefcase. Everybody that grabs that briefcase is very unique, because they can cash in at any given moment, and the people are going to pop for it. So she had the briefcase. There was a little bit of a story with her and Nia with the briefcase. She cashed in the briefcase and she won. 'Yay!' We've gotten every possible payoff from Tiffany Stratton that we possibly can already.

"Why am I into Tiffany Stratton right now? What about Tiffany Stratton...if she's the babyface, what do I love about her? What do I like or love about Tiffany Stratton? Help me to properly understand her. Help me to properly, emotionally, connect to her. Am I supposed to love Tiffany Stratton because I hate Charlotte Flair? Well, I don't hate Charlotte Flair. Charlotte is so damn good at what she does, I don't know why I should hate her."

