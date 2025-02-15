Charlotte Flair Officially Chooses Her WWE WrestleMania 41 Opponent On SmackDown

"The Queen" has made her decree: at WrestleMania 41, it will be Charlotte Flair versus Tiffany Stratton.

The record-setting two-time Royal Rumble winner took to the microphone following Stratton's title defense against Nia Jax on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," and made her decision known in a mocking, derisive manner. After Stratton was sufficiently flattened by the work of Jax, Candice LeRae, and a steel chair, Flair slunk out from the backstage area to prop open the chair that had just been laid to waste on Stratton's back. Stratton writhed in pain as Flair leaned in, beckoning her to awaken in a ridiculing, sing-song tone. When Stratton did not respond to her taunts, Flair leaned in to bark at the downed WWE Women's Champion.

"The Queen chooses you," Flair snapped. "I'll see you at WrestleMania."

Flair tossed the microphone just by Stratton's head, barely missing her face, and ended the segment by gazing upon the WrestleMania sign. Flair and Stratton are now due to meet in Las Vegas to compete for the WWE Women's World Championship, in a match that commentator Vic Joseph called "the match the world has been wanting."

Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship following a successful Money in the Bank cash-in against ally Jax on the January 3 edition of "SmackDown." Assuming that Stratton does not defend her title until WrestleMania, WrestleMania 41's blockbuster match will be the young champion's third title defense and first-ever WrestleMania event.

Flair is, infamously, a fourteen-time world champion, and is seeking to earn world title number fifteen in Vegas, at Stratton's expense. Flair is no stranger to WrestleManias, and has taken home four wins and three losses for a total of seven event appearances. Her most recent WrestleMania appearance saw Flair drop the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to 2023 Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley.