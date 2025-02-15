Tiffany Stratton Wins Her Second WWE Women's Title Defense By DQ On SmackDown

On WWE "SmackDown", Tiffany Stratton retained her title against Nia Jax via disqualification after Candice LeRae got involved.

With Charlotte Flair watching backstage, Jax was in control in the early stages of the match. Stratton eventually reversed her fortunes when she hit a spinebuster and a dropkick. All that time being in Jax's shadow paid off as Stratton knew how to counter her offense. Later in the match, Stratton hit a picture perfect moonsault followed by a Swanton Bomb. After connecting with another spinebuster, she was getting ready for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever when LeRae tripped her in the air, allowing Stratton to retain.

After the match, Jax hit the An-NIA-lator while LeRae grabbed a chair. As Jax was setting up, Trish Stratus leapt over the barricade to attack LeRae. She tripped Jax, but Jax was still able to splash her in the corner. As officials tried to break the melee up, Jax did a leg drop on Stratton. Afterwards, Jax and LeRae left the champion laid out in the ring.