Bully Ray Says This WWE Star Is 'Flustered & Nervous' In Current Program

After returning in and winning the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, Charlotte Flair is currently preparing to challenge Tiffany Stratton for a world title at WWE WrestleMania 41. Discussing the feud on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his belief that one wrestler is outshining the other.

"What about that side-by-side, back-and-forth verbal battle the other night on 'SmackDown' would make you believe that Tiffany is ready for Charlotte Flair?" Bully asked. "It was night and day between the two. It was not a very good night for Tiffany at all. ... I honestly believe that Tiffany is flustered and she's nervous. It's written all over her face."

Friday's "WWE SmackDown" segment between Stratton and Flair was a satellite interview, with the wrestlers kept in separate locations. After a brief line of questioning from broadcaster Joe Tessitore, the two verbally sparred for several minutes, with both Bully and co-host Dave LaGreca agreeing that Stratton seemed to flounder.

Bully felt that Flair came across like a confident professional, while Stratton made a significant error by repeating one of her lines. Part of the reason why the feud isn't working for Bully is because he doesn't believe that Stratton can back up everything she's saying about Flair, especially when it comes to in-ring ability.

"She don't got the chops for this," Bully continued.

While LaGreca pointed out that Stratton is still new to WWE's main roster, Bully stated that she should currently be in the prime of her career. He believes the promotion may have something to worry about, if this is as good as Stratton is going to get.

