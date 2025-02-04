Bully Ray Said He Would Put All The Belts On This WWE Star

It's safe to say that Bully Ray is a huge fan of Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair. The two-time Hall of Famer lavished praise of the WWE star last week after she declared for the Rumble match, even going as far to suggest that Flair wouldn't receive boos from fans, despite her generally mixed perception. That didn't exactly happen, and Bully isn't too pleased with the cold reception Flair's been getting between the Rumble and her appearance last night on "Raw."

On Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio," much like he did following Flair's Rumble reception, Bully offered a passionate defense of her, and a referendum on those booing her.

"If you think Charlotte Flair is being 'force fed down your throat because of her last name,' you could not be any more wrong," Bully said. "Sometimes, Charlotte Flair's last name is actually a hindrance...Listen, every once in a while, Ric does something that we don't agree with, says something we don't agree with, gets into an argument with a restaurant manager. It's on social media, we see it, he actually acknowledges it and apologizes for it. Natural reaction, it rolls down hill. So if Ric did something that we don't like, who can we take it out on...And it's not right.

"And this woman has never done anything. And if you really, really, really want to pull back the curtain, all you know it alls who know nothing at all, why are you mad at Charlotte? She's not the one that comes up with this stuff. They do. Creative does. You want to be mad? Be mad at somebody else. She's doing what she's told to do in the world of sports entertainment. You think she's got creative control? You think she's got the Hogan clause? Nope."