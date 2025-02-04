Bully Ray Responds To 'Bulls***' Hate For WWE Star Charlotte Flair After Royal Rumble

Keyboard warriors across social media were up in arms after Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble this weekend, despite many people predicting her victory in addition to her return. "The Queen" declared for the match in the weeks leading up to the premium live event in videos aired on "WWE SmackDown," so her appearance wasn't a surprise.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who was at the event and watched Flair's return in person, addressed the hate she is getting online, on "Busted Open Radio." Ray emphasized that not a single person in attendance was upset with her win.

"The Charlotte hate is complete bulls***," he said. "You want to hate the Yankees? Fine. They're f****** better than you. You want to hate the Cowboys? Fine. They're better than you. Hate me all you want. I'm better than you. Hate Charlotte all you want, she's better than you, and she's better than any other woman there. End of story."

With the victory, Flair set a record with two women's Rumble match wins, even after being on the shelf for over a year with a serious knee injury. She entered the match at the lucky spot of 27 and scored four eliminations, including Piper Niven, Nia Jax, Michin, and "WWE NXT's" Roxanne Perez. The consensus of the online vitriol is that fans believe a more deserving competitor should have won, like IYO SKY or runner-up Perez. Bully Ray says it wasn't about the last name of the winner, but rather Flair's performance and dedication.

"To me, Charlotte, be all, end all," Bully Ray said. "The number two to me? I'd like to see more for her is Bianca. Charlotte and Bianca, more of them."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.