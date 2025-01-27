Bully Ray Expects This WWE Heel To Get Cheered Upon Long-Awaited Return

Nothing gets the excitement up come Royal Rumble season quite like the anticipation over who could be a surprise entry in either the Men's or Women's Rumble. This year, the Women's Rumble has plenty of speculation over who could be in it, from Becky Lynch perhaps making her triumphant return, to stars like Asuka making their way back from injury. One person who took all the suspense out, however, was Charlotte Flair, who returned this past Friday on "SmackDown" and announced she would enter the Rumble.

Flair announcing her return ahead of time has led to debate regarding what reaction she'll receive int he Rumble, as fans have long had a love-hate relationship with the 13-time Women's Champion. In this case, however, Bully Ray believes that won't be a problem. On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," the two-time Hall of Famer explained his theory that Flair's return injury, mixed with her presentation, would generate enough good will that fans would cheer her, at least initially.

"Do I agree that there is greatness hate...yes," Bully said. "Do I think Charlotte Flair, who has been gone for a year, with the pomp and circumstance of her entrance music and the way she looks, is going to get booed by 60K people in Indianapolis? Absolutely not.

"You want tell me she's going to get booed afterwards, if she were to win the Rumble, because people are going to hate on her for greatness hate, and might feel the same way towards Charlotte this year as they felt towards Roman in 2015, whenever it was? Okay, I'm with you on that. But there's no way a megastar like Charlotte Flair makes her return a year later in the Rumble, and gets booed."

