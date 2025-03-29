Drew McIntyre References CM Punk Beef From AEW After Being Attacked On WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre has referenced the infamous segment that led to CM Punk's AEW firing after his segment on Friday's "WWE SmackDown."

Long before Punk was confirmed to as a third of the upcoming WrestleMania 41 main event on Saturday, April 19, he was performing in the opening of AEW's marquee event, All In 2023; before he wrestled a win over Samoa Joe, Hook and Jack Perry had a real glass windshield spot during their match, going against Punk's expressed concern.

Perry directly revealed that it was real glass and told the camera "cry me a river," leading to a backstage confrontation and subsequent altercation between Perry and Punk – what would later become known as "Brawl In" and became the cause for AEW to fire Punk with immediate effect.

Like Perry in that match, McIntyre was put through a windshield by Damian Priest during Friday's "SmackDown," and was left complaining that he had some in his eye as Punk walked on for his own segment – watching his rival's pain with a smile. Punk resisted making a comment during the moment, but never one to pass up an opportunity for a jab McIntyre has since taken to social media to address the attack.

"That was real glass... It got in my eye," McIntyre wrote to X.

Nothing has been announced thus far, but it appears as though McIntyre and Priest could be due to settle their differences in a WrestleMania 41 match. Leading into their physicality on Friday, Priest eliminated McIntyre from the Elimination Chamber match, prompting McIntyre to then Claymore Priest and cause his elimination. But even before that, it was Priest who cashed in Money in the Bank on McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, further retaining the title at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow and then to prevent McIntyre's own Money in the Bank cash in – all with the help of Punk.