Booker T Cautions Young Talent After Seeing Jon Moxley's AEW Dynamite Spiked Bat Spot

Pro wrestling fans and industry personnel are still cringing from Jon Moxley's bump onto Cope's spiked bat earlier this month on "AEW Dynamite." The visual of a spiked bat stuck in Mox's bloodied back went viral, receiving some negative criticism understandably due to its gruesome nature but the spot had many applauding Mox and talking about AEW. On "Hall of Fame," WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on the spot.

"It's not my cup of tea, let me tell you that right now. You won't see anything like that at Reality of Wrestling. Maybe in one of those deathmatches in Japan you might see something like that. I don't think I've seen anything quite that gory inside of a match," Booker remarked. "Come on, what are you gonna do next? Shoot yourself? You know, bring a gun in and just shoot me?"

The six-time heavyweight champion brought up the danger factor that the spot entailed with spikes being driven into Mox's body, not knowing if they would hit vital organs. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared the same thought as Booker about the spot's danger, bringing up how the spikes could have hit and punctured Mox's spine. Booker would comment on the concern he has for the spot providing the wrong influence for younger wrestlers.

"I do want to caution these young guys that's going out there doing this kind of stuff. Maybe they're not thinking about what they're gonna do after this wrestling thing's all over with," Booker said. "They're not thinking about their bodies and how they're gonna feel when they do get a little bit older and carrying these scars for the rest of their lives and then one day they're going to wake up one day 'what the hell was I thinking doing something like that?'"

