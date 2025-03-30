Vince McMahon & WWE Accuser Janel Grant Asks Court To Begin Lawsuit Discovery Process

Janel Grant's legal team has asked the court to allow her sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE to move into discovery.

The suit, originally filed in January 2024, prompting the resignation of McMahon from WWE and TKO, alleges that Grant suffered extensive sexual abuse and trafficking at the hands of McMahon and Laurinaitis, as part of a culture of abuse that WWE as a company was complicit in fostering. Grant's team filed on Friday the request to start discovery, alongside exhibits containing email exchanges from each respective side regarding next steps.

The defendants have opposed the move as premature and continued to argue that the suit be put through private arbitration to avoid a court trial, once again citing the arbitration clause in the non-disclosure agreement that Grant argues she was coerced by McMahon to sign.

Judge Sarah F. Russell will ultimately decide whether or not discovery should begin before a decision is made over the defendants' motion to move into arbitration. She is also yet to rule on whether Grant's amended complaint will be accepted as the sole complaint in the suit going forward.

"Janel Grant's courage continues to be an inspiration to so many. Her filing today seeks to move forward with her pursuit of justice and accountability against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE for the horrific sex trafficking and abuse inflicted upon her," Kendra Barkoff-Lamy, spokesperson for Grant, stated to Wrestling Inc. when reaching out for comment. McMahon's side has yet to comment despite being contacted.