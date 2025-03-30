Former WCW Star Crowbar Opens Up About Daffney Unger Dark Side Of The Ring Episode

The pro wrestling legacy of Daffney Unger is set to be explored during this season's "Dark Side of the Ring," potentially shedding light on her struggles during and after her career. However, Daffney's former stablemate, Crowbar, wants the episode to be more than just the "dark side" of her career, and in a recent interview with "Busted Open Radio," the veteran recalled the human being she was.

"She was an absolutely amazing person," Crowbar recalled, adding that he was shocked to be contacted by "Dark Side of the Ring" for her episode, as he doesn't believe there's a person out there who would say bad things about her. "I always describe her this way: she would walk into a room and brighten the room up. She's always a chipper, cheery, just full of energy and positivity."

"I'm hoping this episode serves as kinda a positive Dark Side of the Ring," he added. Crowbar noted that the episode will delve into mental health awareness and help people recognize the signs, but that he's confident the episode will portray Daffney as the person she was and her commitment to pro wrestling. "She would spend so much time when a kid would ask her for her autograph or just to talk to her, she took an excessive amount out to speak with her fans," the veteran recalled. "And I think that's the reason why she had such a fan base that loved her so, so much."

