Marc Mero Discusses Current Relationship With Ex-Wife Sable

Former WWF Women's Champion, Sable, made her debut in the promotion alongside her then-husband, Marc Mero but by 2004, the two parted ways after she left him for Brock Lesnar. Recently, on an appearance on "Cultaholic Wrestling," he revealed what his relationship with her is like today.

When asked if he's still in contact with Sable, Mero admitted that he doesn't speak to her anymore. "We have our own lives, you know? And I couldn't be happier for her," he said. "I even said in my book: If there's ever just – if there's anything I could say to her, just, is thank you."

According to Mero, if it weren't for his separation from Sable, he would never have become a motivational speaker. Mero further recalled Sable's popularity back in the day, claiming that she quickly became a megastar and that her merch was #2 in WWE with only "Stone Cold" Steve Austin ahead of her.

"Not only did I teach her, you know, to at least get into the ring and start to learn how to wrestle, but you know, obviously I'm the fall guy and to make her look good is gonna make me look bad," he recalled.

Sable and Mero's feud ended with Sable powerbombing and pinning the former WCW Television Champion, which had serious ramifications on Mero's standing in WWE.

"Little did I know that was gonna take me right out of my feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin," Mero recalled. "Because Steve's mentality was if a girl can do that to him, how is he gonna stand a chance with me?"

