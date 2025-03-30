AEW TBS Champ Mercedes Mone Could Be Getting Backup

Mercedes Mone used to have backup in the form of Kamille, but in recent months the AEW TBS Champion has been handling things herself. According to a new report, that could be changing.

Fightful Select is reporting that twin tag team The Renegade Twins, Robyn and Charlette, are being considered to be teamed up with Mone. The pitch for Mone and the team to work together has reportedly been out there for some time. The Renegades have mainly been an ROH act, with Robyn recently competing in the tournament to crown the inaugural ROH Women's TV Champion. Robyn was eliminated in the first by tournament winner Billie Starkz. The duo are also former NWA Women's Tag Team Champions.

Mone has been with AEW since last year. She rocketed to success as AEW TBS Champion, and since winning the title has collected numerous other belts, including the Rev Pro Britsh Women's title, and the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, which she still holds. Mone's former manager, Kamille was written off of television in November, and since her hiatus has starred in the Mildred Burke biopic "Queen of the Ring." In a recent podcast appearance, AEW President Tony Khan hinted that the former NWA Women's World Champion could be returning to AEW programming sooner, rather than later, even teasing the idea that Kamille could go head-to-head with recent AEW signee Megan Bayne. Bayne is currently set to compete against AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm at the upcoming Dynasty PPV on April 6.