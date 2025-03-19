Tony Khan Addresses Kamille's AEW Return

Even though she hasn't appeared on AEW television since November, the last few months have been anything but quiet for Kamille. The AEW star earned headlines for appearing in the Mildred Burke biopic "Queen of the Ring," though most noise related to her has been about her AEW status, with some wondering if Kamille would ever be seen in the promotion again. During an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," AEW owner Tony Khan seemed to put those questions to bed, confirming Kamille was still with the promotion when asked about a potential match between her and recent AEW signing Megan Bayne.

While he didn't provide any details on when she would return, Khan indicated Kamille's re-emergence would likely be tied into the last time fans saw her, which was laid out backstage after being attacked by an unknown assailant. Said attack occurred only days after Kamille had ended her association with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, who Kamille aligned with upon her debut.

"We don't know who attacked Kamille," Khan said. "The last time we saw her, she was attacked. We know she had a breakup with Mercedes Mone and her business relationship. Mercedes has flourished since then. She's done really well on her own.

"But Kamille, we haven't seen her since she was attacked, and we're not sure what that was and what that was about. I do think that's an interesting thought, for sure, and it's something to keep an eye on. But that would be a great matchup, and when Kamille does return to get payback for that attack, it'll be interesting to see who she goes after and what that was."

