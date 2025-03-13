Queen Of The Ring's Emily Bett Rickards Details Getting Chopped By AEW's Kamille

Emily Bett Rickards stars as Mildred Burke in the film "Queen of the Ring," and like many actors who take on the roles of pro wrestlers, Rickards has found herself attached to the industry in the wake of filming. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio" to promote the movie's release, Rickards revealed an element of one scene that left a lasting impression on her.

"Kamille actually did chop me in the last scene," Rickards said. "I highly recommend getting chopped if you've never been chopped before. It's the most exhilarating experience of my entire life. It's in the top three, it will probably stay in the top three."

"Queen of the Ring" covers Burke's rise from obscurity to the highest levels of the pro wrestling industry in the middle of the 20th century. In addition to Kamille, the movie features appearances from wrestlers like AEW World Champion Toni Storm, Trinity Fatu (AKA WWE's Naomi), and Mickie James, among others.

Last year, Wrestling Inc. conducted an exclusive interview with Rickards, where the actor revealed that she was unfamiliar with wrestling before reading the script but fell in love with the industry almost right away. Rickards also discussed working extensively with Kamille (real name Kailey Latimer), whom she credits with taking the lead through most of the wrestling scenes.

After a run in the NWA, Kamille joined AEW last year, serving as muscle for TBS Champion Mercedes Mone until being mysteriously written off TV in the fall. Kamille later offered an update by confirming that she was injured, though her health was improving as of December. Still, she has yet to return to TV.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.