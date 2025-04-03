Rikishi Flip-Flops On John Cena's WrestleMania Chances

John Cena is nearing his WWE WrestleMania 41 main event match against Cody Rhodes, where he potentially could capture his 17th world title and beat Ric Flair's record to forever etch his legacy in the history of pro wrestling. As an avid-follower of the current WWE product, wrestling veteran Rikishi shared his take on who will walk away with the victory and, interestingly, couldn't make his mind up on the outcome.

"For me, like, I don't see [Cena winning] for a company moving forward, especially this is his last round right now," Rikishi opined during an episode of his "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top" podcast. "This promo that he just put out there, it done stirred a lot of people up. (...) Things can change, you know? This might be something, they might be picking up momentum with John Cena being heel and it might [be] what we call what's good for business?"

Rikishi further opined that when it comes down to the in-ring chemistry fans will see between Rhodes and Cena, it'll be poetry-in-motion and that regardless of the outcome, fans will see a good match. "Let's not forget about The Final Boss, let's not forget about those outside of this match that also can be connected to the match," he added, bringing up The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and others. "You know what? I'm old school 'till I die. Much love to the new era with Cody Rhodes, but I got to go with my guy, John Cena, and that's that."

