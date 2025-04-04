WWE HOFers Bully Ray & D-Von Dudley Stack Their Resumes Against The Hardys'

The Dudley Boyz epitomize tag team wrestling's pinnacle, their table-shattering legacy spanning ECW, WWE, and TNA. Enshrined in multiple wrestling Halls of Fame, Bully Ray and D-Von revolutionized tag team competition through their brutal efficiency, amassing an unprecedented championship collection that positions them as the industry's definitive tandem.

During their recent "Busted Open Radio" appearance, The Dudleys addressed a challenge from one of their biggest rivals – The Hardy Boyz. This decades-spanning rivalry features both legendary teams claiming tag team supremacy, though D-Von Dudley precisely identified the source of recent tensions.

"From what I'm hearing, it's not so much Jeff, it's Matt that's running his mouth. And I'm gonna say this, Jeff, don't listen to your big brother, 'cause what's gonna wind up happening is you're gonna get your a** whooped and you're gonna have to blame it on Matt."

D-Von reinforced their combat readiness while systematically dismantling any notion of equality between the teams, suggesting a soon-to-be confrontation between these cornerstone tag teams.

"Absolutely, I know I'm 100% ready to go, and I know that if I'm 100%, I know that Bubba is 100%. Listen, we're not saying we hate the Hardys, we're not saying that at all. What we're saying is we're not gonna sit here and let them talk crap and think that they can hurt anything that we've ever done. They haven't come close to what we have. Are you the second greatest? Absolutely. Be happy with that number, being second. There's only one dominant team of all time, and that's Bubba Ray and D-Von – The Dudley Boyz."

The Dudleys also speak on modern tag team wrestling and what they think needs to change for the betterment of the division.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.