D-Von Dudley Thanks Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer For Health & Wellbeing

In 2005, WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page kickstarted his yoga program and for the last 20 years he's been able to help millions around the world recover from serious injuries, elevate their fitness, and start physical therapy. Some of professional wrestling's biggest stars have also benefited from the program, with many being open about how helpful DDP's assistance has been both throughout and after their career. DDP's program has especially aided talent who no longer compete in the ring, but still suffer from the bodily consequences of being a professional wrestler. D-Von Dudley has been no stranger to sharing his struggles following his time as a full-time competitor, but recently revealed that DDP's yoga has improved his physical health significantly.

"I'm feeling great. I owe a lot to Diamond Dallas Page, doing DDP Yoga. I cannot begin to tell you how good I feel right now because of him. I was 289 pounds, I'm now down to 239 pounds, just simply because of listening to him and what I put in my body now, how i'm eating and things like that. I feel better now than I did when I was back in ECW when I first stared out. I feel that good and again, I owe it all to DDP." D-Von said on "Busted Open Radio."

Today, DDP has helped performers such as AJ Styles, Lex Luger and Kane through his yoga program, and continues to assist wrestlers in rehabbing injuries, or begin a new fitness journey.

