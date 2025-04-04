Trish Stratus Recalls Infamous WWE Table Spot With Bubba Ray Dudley

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus didn't just spend her WWE career tangling with women. The former WWE Women's Champion spent plenty of time as a manager and competing in intergender matches during the Ruthless Aggression era. One of her more notable intergender exchanges saw her powerbombed by Bubba Ray Dudley off the top rope, through a table at Backlash 2000.

"I knew that my time was gonna come," Trish told the WWE Vault recently. Stratus had been a thorn in the Dudleys side for much of the feud. "What I loved about it...This storyline really took you on a ride and culminated in this moment."

According to Stratus, she'd been getting used to taking bumps in a wrestling ring.

"You don't really ever practice going through a table," Stratus continued. Stratus was relieved to study footage of Bubba doing the move and noticing how careful the former WWE Tag Team Champion was. "[Bubba] did his best to protect [everyone he put through a table]."

Stratus felt the table spot helped "prove [her] worth" in WWE, as the former fitness model was still new to the business and had yet to establish herself as the legend she's known as today. She feels that her drive to try more dangerous stunts is what set her apart from other valets and managers of the time.

"I wanted to go through it and prove that I was willing to do whatever it took to tell the story," Stratus said. Despite Bubba being careful, the bumps of wrestling still took their toll. "Of course it hurt, it's a table."