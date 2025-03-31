Tyler Bate Returns, Revives New Catch Republic Tag Team With Pete Dunne On WWE Raw

Tyler Bate returned from injury alongside Pete Dunne as New Catch Republic faced The New Day during "WWE Raw" in London, England.

Bate had been sidelined with a hand injury sustained during the tag team's return stint in "WWE NXT" last summer, with Dunne continuing as a singles talent in the months since – specifically feuding with R-Truth over his former moniker of "Butch" being used, the second opponent for Penta after debuting in WWE, and attempting to compete for the Intercontinental Championship in qualifying matches.

The New Day gets their match right now on #WWERaw against the returning NEW CATCH REPUBLIC! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/vD3CajhW9G — WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2025

Dunne was last seen wrestling a triple threat with Penta and Ludwig Kaiser in February and was making somewhat of a return himself next to Bate. But they ultimately proved unsuccessful in their bout against the New Day.

New Catch Republic started off strong taking turns to get offense in on their opponents, but the New Day fought back into control fairly early on, isolating Dunne in the ring and taking their own turns to wear him down. Dunne eventually broke free and thus ensued the hot tag for Bate, connecting with an Airplane Spin to Kofi Kingston before tagging Dunne back in for a double-team lariat-German Suplex combination to Kingston for the near-fall.

Alas, once more the New Day fought back into the control, isolating Dunne for Kingston to land a double stomp, with Xavier Woods holding him down for the three-count and the victory.