Billy Gunn Discusses Evolution Of Role In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn has been a stalwart of All Elite Wrestling for the past few years now. The 61-year-old has been in the wrestling business for over 35 years now, and while younger stars like John Cena are retiring, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion keeps finding new life. In a new interview with "Busted Open Radio," Gunn said that retirement isn't in his plans because he doesn't have a set plan.

"When I started with AEW, I was supposed to be a coach...The next thing I know, I'm working every show and then do some stuff with the kids," Billy Gunn said. "I love to coach so I was doing that and then all of the sudden...I'm right back in the mix doing the trios stuff...I'm not a guy that retires. I'm just not...I wouldn't because it would drive me nuts."

Gunn joined AEW at the very beginning and has led to Gunn holding the AEW Trios Championship alongside The Acclaimed, as well as working extensively with his sons, Austin and Colten. The former WWE Tag Team Champion enjoys that the company never lets him get too comfortable.

"Just when I think I'm [on cruise control] then all the sudden I'm in 100-mile-an-hour mode again," Gunn chuckled.

Part of Gunn's second life in pro wrestling comes from his road to sobriety. Gunn achieved sobriety in 2011 and has maintained his sobriety ever since. Gunn was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside D-Generation X in 2019.