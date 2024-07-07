AEW Star & WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Gunn Opens Up About Addiction, Having No Regrets

At over 60 years old, Billy Gunn remains as relevant as ever in AEW, thanks to his several year associated with The Acclaimed. For awhile though, it appeared there wasn't going to be a third act to Gunn's career, as the WWE Hall of Famer struggled with substance abuse during his days with TNA, leading to him entering rehab and later achieving sobriety in 2011.

Gunn hasn't been shy about speaking about his struggles before, and he was happy to discuss them again while sitting down with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." Gunn revealed that, as of now, he has "no desire to use anything," while also discussing how living with addiction was a day-to-day process, and that he had developed numerous ways to manage it. Surprisingly, Gunn also said that he didn't have any regrets about how he got to where he is today.

"I've been asked 'Do you have any regrets?'" Gunn said. "And I think about this, and I know this sounds really bad, but I don't. Yeah, if I could be where I am today and not have my addiction? Yeah, sure, 100%. But does me being in that addiction, does that get me to where I am today? That's what I mean. Things happen for a reason to get you where you are...

"So when people ask me 'Well, do you have any regrets over that?' I go 'No.' And I know that sounds bad, and it does. But you have to look at it in the context of...if that doesn't happen, I am not the person that I am today. And the last 11 years that I've put into maintaining my sobriety. So yeah, I love that idea."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription