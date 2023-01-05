Billy Gunn: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The Wrestling Legend

Billy Gunn is arguably one of the more underrated wrestlers of his generation, able to reinvent himself over and over again as he has jumped between wrestling companies. Gunn got his start in WWE in 1993 and found himself with a range of different gimmicks, some much better than others. Regardless of the gimmick that Gunn was saddled with, he always gave it his all and tried to make it work. Gunn is of course most widely known for his time in the New Age Outlaws and D-Generation X in the late '90s, during which he made a name for himself as "Mr. Ass."

After departing WWE, Gunn found himself in promotions such as TNA and NJPW, most recently landing in AEW in 2019 alongside his two sons, Austin and Colten. In 2022, Gunn stumbled into a career resurgence of sorts when he became the unlikely mentor of AEW tag team The Acclaimed. Decades ago, Gunn found himself telling audiences around the world to "Suck It," and now finds himself "scissoring" audiences around the globe in AEW. For a man who has managed to play many different roles in the wrestling business, there is a lot to unpack in the career of "Daddy Ass."