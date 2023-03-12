Billy Gunn Celebrates Twelve Years Of Sobriety

Not all stories have a happy ending, but Billy Gunn fought hard to secure his.

In a previous interview with "The Sessions With Renee Paquette," Gunn revealed that his long-time battle with drug addiction had heavily impeded his life and those around him. Gunn admitted he sometimes resorted to alcohol to fulfill his cravings when the drugs he wanted weren't available to him, but eventually, Gunn reached a breaking point, so he made the decision to get help. After reaching out to WWE, Gunn was enrolled in a rehabilitation program on March 11, 2011, and since then, Gunn steered himself onto a clean path. 12 years later, Gunn is still living sober.

"You did it, babe! @RealBillyGunn Another year, that now makes [12] years SOBER!" Gunn's wife Paula Sopp tweeted, sharing a photo of the two. "To say I'm proud is an understatement!! Daily triggers around you all the time but you maintain and do the right thing. It's not easy but you've done it! I love you."

"Thanks love of my life," Gunn responded.

As Gunn celebrates this important milestone, he continues to be a focal figure in the tag team division of All Elite Wrestling, caught in the middle of a feud between The Acclaimed and his real-life sons, Colten and Austin — better known as the Ass Boys. Outside of his recurring on-screen appearances, Billy Gunn maintains his backstage roles as a coach and producer as well. The road wasn't easy, but through his strength and dedication, Gunn put his life back on track and now serves as a mentor for many professional wrestlers.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).