New Match Official For WWE WrestleMania 41 After Logan Paul's Latest Raw Appearance

Logan Paul and AJ Styles will officially go one-on-one at WrestleMania 41 after their exchange on "WWE Raw. Styles emerged during "Raw" to say that he has been waiting for Logan Paul to call him out, but grew tired of waiting and decided to get ahead and invite Paul to come to the ring and confront him. That prompted Paul to come out, running down Styles as less famous than him and saying he forgives him for their last interaction in March.

Styles then said that he forgives Paul for being the worst person to step foot in WWE, admitting that Paul is talented, but saying talent will only get him so far. He then challenged Paul right there and then if he wanted it, but Paul said he doesn't fight for free, and if Styles wants the big money match with him then he will have to think a little bigger. He then got in his face, pointing at the WrestleMania 41 sign, before trying to cheap shot his would-be opponent. Styles caught Paul and set him up for the Styles Clash, but Paul escaped to take the brawl to the outside. When they got back in the ring, Paul landed a low blow to Styles followed by the Paul-verizer, ending the segment standing over him.

Later in the show, Adam Pearce announced that Paul and Styles were officially scheduled for a singles match at WrestleMania 41. This will be Paul's fourth consecutive appearance at the "Show of Shows" since his debut in 2022, while this will be Styles' ninth overall WrestleMania match since joining WWE.