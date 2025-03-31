Bully Ray Outlines WrestleMania 41 Twist WWE Fans Would 'Never See Coming'

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins are set to main-event Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has been counsel to both Punk and Reigns, with Heyman being the one who worked the match's main event placement into the men's contracts. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray said that the only swerve no one would see coming in the match is for Heyman to betray both Reigns and Punk.

"This is gonna come down to Paul Heyman's allegiance...Is he with CM Punk or is he with Roman Reigns?" Bully asked. "Or is he with the curveball no one saw coming...Does Paul Heyman align himself with Seth Rollins?"

Ray's co-host Dave LaGreca agreed, pointing out how much history all three men have, and how Rollins feels like a "third wheel" in the match, with which co-host Tommy Dreamer agreed.

"If Paul stayed with Roman, [it's] business as usual...If Paul turned his back on Roman and sided with Punk, it would be shocking but I wouldn't be floored by it," Ray explained. The WWE Hall of Famer thinks that Heyman owing CM Punk a favor could put Heyman in a position to betray Punk. "Paul could sink the knife into Punk's back by being in his corner...Wham, knife in the back and that allows him to align with Seth Rollins. Which you'd never see coming."

Heyman currently owes Punk a favor as Punk helped Heyman and Roman Reigns defeat The New Bloodline at Survivor Series: War Games in November.