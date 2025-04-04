How WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Responds To His Detractors

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is a polarizing figure among the pro wrestling fanbase, with him receiving criticism over the years from his peers, including Bret Hart, as well as fans.

The legendary WCW star, during a recent conversation on "The Ariel Helwani Show," spoke about how he keeps himself focused and motivated in the face of the undue criticism that he gets from his detractors.

"Everybody who is human, cares about what people think. But you have to care to a certain level, number one, and you have to care about what they think and how they express their thoughts toward you, and if it's negative, you have to learn to turn it into a positive," said the veteran star. "All it is, is fuel for me. I'm not afraid of hard work, I'm not afraid of going out there and being better than I was yesterday. Like I said, if these people don't deem me worthy of being in the position that I am, and being Goldberg, and attaining some of the goals that I've attained, then I'm going to show them by the next thing that I do."

He believes that it is important for him to find a balance in the self-criticism that he levies on himself, arguing that it's a double-edged sword.

"It's a blessing and a curse, and I've said this many times. I try to teach a lot of athletes coming up, but most importantly, I try to teach my son that it's a very good thing to be extremely hard on yourself. But it's also a very bad thing because you have to step back every once in a while and really look at your accomplishments, and understand that all the hard work has paid off."

Goldberg added that he often has to remind himself that the hard work he has put in through the years has put him in a position that he didn't dream of being in.