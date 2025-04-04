Former AEW Star Saraya Addresses Working With Booker T On WWE Backstage

Former WWE star Saraya has spoken glowingly about Booker T and what she loves about the Hall of Famer.

"WWE Backstage" featured the likes of Saraya, Booker T, Christian, CM Punk, Mark Henry, and Samoa Joe, who analyzed WWE's weekly shows between 2019 and 2021. During her recent appearance on Booker T's "Hall of Fame" show, she was asked about her experience of working with Booker T.

"It was a really fun show, and I loved it so much. I love working with Booker," she said. "He's just very — if you need advice about anything, you can ask him a question at any time. He's open and willing to do it for you. I know a lot of people do that, but he's at this legend status, right? He doesn't really need to socialize with us if he doesn't want to. He can have his own dressing room, he can go do his thing there — but no, you were always there. You were always laughing, and you kept morale high. You're always smiling, always making jokes, always cracking jokes, even to the point where he got me into trouble, on the line. But no, he's such a pleasure to work with."

Saraya stated that she loves the "WWE NXT" commentator's honest opinions, adding how he seldom shies away from saying the truth, even if it may upset a few people.

"You're a brutally honest man, even if it hurts someone's feelings to hear the bitter truth. That doesn't matter. You're still going to tell it ... I love people like that. I don't want to be lied to. I don't want people to beat around the truth. I want to be told honestly, and that's exactly who you are. I love that about you, and I feel like everyone loves that about you. You don't want to get on the wrong side of you, though ... that's the thing."

Even though Saraya has known Booker T for a long time, she admits that the veteran star has an "intimidating aura," and has the ability to gain the respect of the room when he walks into one.