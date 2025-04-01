WWE HOFer Rikishi Assesses His Sons' WrestleMania Prospects

Rikishi has the distinct accolade of currently having three sons actively competing in WWE, with one of them — Jey Uso — set for a match at WrestleMania 41, where he'll have another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship against current title-holder, Gunther. In a recent episode of his "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top" podcast, the veteran looked to the future of the Bloodline and potential WrestleMania matches.

"I think Bloodline has brought a lot to this business, has brought a lot to WWE within the last four to five years," he opined. "I feel that with The Rock being involved, you know, it's went to another level." Rikishi added that as long as any member of the Bloodline is still on television, the angle will continue to prosper. "I would love to see Solo go up against Jacob Fatu in 'Mania, you know? There's something about those two and, you know, the drama that they're going through." Interestingly, Rikishi said that fans would rather see Jacob Fatu versus Solo Sikoa instead of Bron Strowman.

At the time of the episode, Jey was still believed to be main eventing Night 1 of WrestleMania, naturally leading Rikishi to share his excitement for the bout. "I'm celebrating the fact that my son is main eventing one night (...) which is a big accomplishment," he said. "We're still four weeks away, a lot of things can happen, man." Additionally, Rikishi commented on the feud between his son and Gunther, expressing his frustration with seeing Jey Uso constantly being choked out and wanting his son to get a chance to retaliate.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.