Oba Femi Set To Defend WWE NXT Title At Stand & Deliver In Triple Threat

It was announced during "WWE NXT" that Oba Femi will defend his NXT Championship against Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans at Stand & Deliver.

Since defeating Eddy Thorpe via knockout in their Underground match during March, Williams has been making his case for an NXT Championship rematch against Femi; Femi won the title in a triple threat match also involving Eddy Thorpe at New Year's Evil in January. Meanwhile, Evans has been making his own case for the NXT title after blowing off his feud with Ethan Page, winning a New York City Street Fight at Roadblock, and stamped his place on the main event by taking out the champion last week to close the show. This week, Williams came out to once more make the case for getting his title back, gesturing to the back as he said he knows that there are those who feel negatively for him and want to see him fail.

That prompted Evans to make his entrance and claim that the spotlight belongs to him now, before he was dressed down by Williams as unknowing of what it takes to be the champion. Evans retorted, saying he sounded a lot like Carmelo Hayes did when he was trying to keep Williams to breaking out. But then they were both interrupted by the arrival of the champion. The three of them continued to go back and forth before General Manager Ava made her entrance, announcing that they would meet in the ring for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver. Williams was enraged by Evans getting into the match, blindsiding him before getting into a brawl with Femi. Dark State then made their presence known, coming down to the ring to take everyone out and close the segment.