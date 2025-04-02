WWE HOFer Bret Hart Takes Compliment From Hulk Hogan

It has been decades since "The Hitman" Bret Hart and "The Immortal One" Hulk Hogan stood across from each other in a ring, but it seems that tensions are still flaring between the two industry veterans. Hart recently sat down with Ariel Helwani for an episode of "The Ariel Helwani Show," and addressed Hogan's comments about his in-ring legacy and ego.

In a clip posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), Hart recounted recently hearing Hogan's criticisms, particularly as it pertained to his in-ring legacy. Hart is widely considered one of the best wrestlers of all time, but Hogan attested that, rather than a virtue, Hart's inflated view of himself is one of "The Hitman's" key problems.

"I remember thinking about that, and going, "Yeah, maybe." That might be the most truthful thing [Hogan has] ever said," Hart recalled.

Hart expressed his cynical view on Hogan and the Ultimate Warrior's careers, and noted the lack of current-day wrestlers attempting to follow in the two icons' footsteps. He then brought up his own in-ring legacy, and noted how many contemporary performers are attempting to recreate the in-ring style of "The Hitman" and similar talent, including the Dynamite Kid, Curt Hennig, and Owen Hart.

"They're wrestling my style," Hart concluded. "And that's the biggest compliment I can get from today's generation."

While Hart may have only just heard of Hogan's criticisms, it seems that Hart is referring to Hogan's June 2023 comments on the Full Send Podcast, in which Hogan credited Hart's ego as the reason for their historic animosity. Fans mainly agreed with Hart's thoughts on social media, with many touting him as a realistic and influential wrestling figurehead. Others took a more jaded approach to Hart's comments, with one netizen recalling Owen Hart's dangerous impact on Stone Cold Steve Austin's career.