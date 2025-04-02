JBL Names Current WWE Tag Teams He's Wanted To Face, Plus Potential Partner

Before becoming World Heavyweight Champion and one of the most hated singles stars on WWE television throughout the mid 2000s, John Bradshaw Layfield spent nearly six years wrestling alongside Faarooq as part of the Acolytes Protection Agency. Layfield and Faarooq managed to capture the WWE World Tag Team Championships on three occasions, and defeated some of the most notable tag teams in the division at the time, such as The Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian. However, due to retiring from in-ring competition in 2009, JBL never had the opportunity to wrestle some of WWE's best tag teams in the modern era, and in a recent edition of "Something To Wrestle With," he listed his dream tag team opponents, and who he would've liked to partner with.

"Against is easy, I've always said The Usos. Rikishi's kids, they're a different level, so are New Day. I think those guys are just unbelievably outstanding. As far as a tag team partner, I always worked better I thought with somebody that was good serious. I'd love somebody like GUNTHER, that would be out there ... I'd love to have somebody like that because there's such a blood and guts top tough guy. I think that would be a fun dynamic to have."

JBL also credited GUNTHER for his promo work, and feels that he would be a great partner because it would allow him to be the comedic character of the duo, while "The Ring General" would maintain is serious persona.

